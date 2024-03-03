Shehbaz Sharif Elected Pakistan PM Again, Vows Economic Revival, G20 Membership by 2030

Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes

PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan managed to secure 92 votes.

Winning the prime ministerial election,, Sharif emphasized overcoming challenges through unity

Shehbaz asked opponents to approach the appropriate forums against alleged rigging in elections.

He expresses the resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Shehbaz promised to end to electricity and tax theft during his second tenure

The PM-elect said that his government would set a goal for Pakistan to become a member of G20 countries by 2030.