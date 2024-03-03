Shehbaz Sharif Elected Pakistan PM Again, Vows Economic Revival, G20 Membership by 2030
Shehbaz won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes
PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan managed to secure 92 votes.
Winning the prime ministerial election,, Sharif emphasized overcoming challenges through unity
Shehbaz asked opponents to approach the appropriate forums against alleged rigging in elections.
He expresses the resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.
Shehbaz promised to end to electricity and tax theft during his second tenure
The PM-elect said that his government would set a goal for Pakistan to become a member of G20 countries by 2030.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next