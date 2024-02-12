Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol: Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of 'My Name is Khan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the beloved on-screen pair, celebrated the 14th anniversary of their stirring film 'My Name is Khan'.
Directed by Karan Johar, this masterpiece follows an Indian Muslim man with Asperger's syndrome living in post-9/11 America and his devoted wife, portrayed by Kajol.
Reflecting on the indelible impact of 'My Name is Khan', Karan Johar recently expressed his gratitude towards the legendary duo.
"I wouldn't have dared to make this film without Shah Rukh and Kajol," he confessed.
Fourteen years later, 'My Name is Khan' continues to resonate with audiences.
