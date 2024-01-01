Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco organized a surprise, pajama-themed birthday party for their close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham, celebrating her 29th birthday on January 9.
The event served as a heartwarming celebration of friendship and joy, showcasing the strong bond shared between Gomez, Blanco, and the birthday girl, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who recently started dating, were the perfect hosts for the party, joined by guests like Gomez’s sister Gracie Elliott Teefy and Nicola’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
Everyone at the party embraced the cozy yet stylish theme, donning matching black pajamas with a chic white trim, adding a fashionable touch to the relaxed atmosphere.
Beyond the birthday celebration, the night was about creating lasting memories, filled with games that resonated with Nicola and showcased the warmth and camaraderie among the close-knit group of friends.
Nicola’s birthday cake stole the show, featuring an elaborate design with a large pink photo of Nicola