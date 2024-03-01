Saudi Arabia Launches Sole Bid for 2034 World Cup Vision 2030 in Play
Saudi Arabia has formally announced its candidacy to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, marking a significant milestone in the country's ambitious Vision 2030 initiative
As the only contender following Australia's withdrawal, the Gulf nation's bid represents a blend of sporting aspiration and strategic economic diversification
Since 2021, Saudi Arabia has funneled approximately £5bn into the sports sector, encompassing football, Formula 1, golf, and boxing, among others
This surge in investment is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broader strategy to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil
The Saudi Public Investment Fund has not only launched the LIV Golf series but also acquired significant stakes in Newcastle United and multiple Saudi Pro League clubs
Vision 2030 aims not just to transform the economy but to reposition Saudi Arabia as a prominent player on the global sports stage
However, this aggressive push into sports has not been without controversy. Critics accuse Saudi Arabia of using its sports investments to 'sportswash' its international image, overshadowing concerns about human rights violations, the suppression of free speech, and the war in Yemen