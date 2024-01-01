Sara Ali Khan: Social Media Sensation and Upcoming Film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’
Amid her public appearances, Sara also made a spiritual visit to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Maharashtra.
On the professional front, Sara is working on her upcoming film, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.
This thriller-drama, inspired by true events, will see her portraying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.
The film is scheduled for release on the OTT platform Prime Video, marking a new milestone in Sara’s career.
