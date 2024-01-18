Samsung Integrates Baidu’s Ernie Bot in Galaxy S24 AI Smartphone for Chinese Market

Samsung Electronics Co. has chosen to feature Baidu Inc.’s Ernie Bot as a key attraction in its upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphone series.
The South Korean tech giant positions its latest handset family as a pioneer in the era of AI smartphones, relying on Baidu’s artificial intelligence tools for text summarization, organization, and translation.
Baidu’s Ernie AI will also be crucial in supporting Samsung’s unique “circle to search” feature, a departure from Google’s involvement in other markets.
Google’s Android software serves as the backbone for most smartphones in China, but its add-on mobile services and app store are absent. This void has allowed local companies like Baidu to fill the gaps with alternative solutions.
The Samsung collaboration marks a significant milestone for Baidu, positioning its Ernie AI as a formidable competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the Chinese market.