Sam's Club Will Transform the Shopping Experience with Artificial Intelligence Technology.
Sam's Club is preparing to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its checkout doors.
This move will revolutionize the shopping experience. Artificial intelligence will automatically scan the contents of shopping carts.
Megan Crozier made the announcement about the company's new artificial intelligence technology.
The implementation of this technology is expected to alleviate bottlenecks at store checkouts.
It is also expected to offer a more seamless shopping experience.
