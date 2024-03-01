Rita Ora Takes Center Stage as New Judge on The Masked Singer Season 11
Rita Ora is set to light up the stage as the newest panelist on FOX's hit show, The Masked Singer, for its eleventh season
This announcement comes after Nicole Scherzinger's departure to star in the West End's revival of Sunset Boulevard
Ora, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, with Nick Cannon returning as host, promises to bring a fresh energy and perspective to the beloved singing competition
The addition of Rita Ora to the panel introduces new dynamics to the show, with her extensive music industry experience expected to provide valuable insights and critiques
Season 11 of The Masked Singer also brings themed episodes to the forefront, featuring tributes to classics such as 'The Wizard of Oz,' 'Transformers,' and 'Billy Joel Night'
These themed nights are anticipated to add an extra layer of excitement and challenge for the contestants, as well as providing the audience with more clues and entertainment
Fans are eagerly awaiting the season premiere on March 6, as revealed in a new promo featuring the refreshed panel
