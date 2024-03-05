Revolutionizing Spectroscopy High-Speed, High-Resolution Raman Scattering Unveiled by Global Research Team

Novel SRS spectroscopy method introduced in Light Science & Applications

Utilizes femtosecond-pulse bursts for hyper-spectral resolution and rapid acquisition

Overcomes limitations of traditional SRS methods with mechanical or thermal scanning

Combines narrowband picosecond excitation pulses and broadband femtosecond probe pulses

Motion-free scanning offers efficient high-quality Raman spectra acquisition

Core innovation lies in amplified and offset-phase controlled femtosecond-pulse bursts

Precision manipulation enables simultaneous satisfaction or evasion of on- and off-resonant SRS conditions