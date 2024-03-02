Chloé, founded in 1952 by Gaby Aghion, embodies a distinctly feminine Parisian aesthetic
Under the new creative direction of Chemena Kamali, the brand is reintroducing its romantic, bohemian spirit in the Fall 2024 collection
Chemena Kamali, returning to Chloé where she began her design career, describes the experience as a natural fit and a new beginning
The Fall 2024 collection signals a return to Chloé's glory days, reconnecting with the iconic spirit that Chloé enthusiasts love
The collection is characterized by feminine details and lush, flowy fabrics in ready-to-wear, reminiscent of the Maison's historical radiance
The design inspiration for the inaugural collection comes from the 1970s Chloé era, embodying effortless femininity, sensuality, and freedom
The Chloé silhouette reflects the movement and spirit of the 1970s, capturing a sense of timelessness
The runway showcases a new chapter for Chloé's bags, featuring bohemian opulence with bracelet bags in various sizes, adorned with gold details, alongside more utilitarian options like large daily haulers and trendy multi-pocket carryalls