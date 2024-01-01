The food service industry is pivoting to cater to high-income diners through premium reservation services.
The pandemic-induced rise in costs and significant losses led many restaurants to shift towards an online reservation system
OpenTable, a leading reservation service, reported connecting over 1.5 billion customers with restaurants
Reflecting the sustained high demand for reservations in the post-pandemic era.
Companies like Resy and SevenRooms are now exploiting this trend by offering exclusive reservation services tailored to affluent customers.
This approach resonates with the cross-industry strategy of providing enhanced experiences for a higher price
