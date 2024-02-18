Remembering Mike Procter: A Cricketing Legend and Gentleman of the Game
On a somber Saturday, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of its most cherished sons, Mike Procter, who passed away at the age of 77 due to complications during surgery in an Umhlanga hospital.
The former South African all-rounder, coach, and International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee.
Procter was celebrated not only for his cricketing prowess but also for the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those who knew him and the sport he so dearly adored.
Procter's cricketing journey is a tale of extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication. Born on September 15, 1946.
His domestic career was nothing short of stellar, with 401 first-class games that saw him score over 21,000 runs and take 1,417 wickets.
Procter's influence extended beyond the field, as he became the national team's coach following South Africa's re-entry into international cricket in 1991.
Under his guidance, the team reached the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup, a feat that underscored his ability to inspire and lead.
