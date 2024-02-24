Reddit's Groundbreaking IPO Empowering Users with Shares and Challenging the Status Quo
Reddit has filed for its long-anticipated initial public offering
With its recent filing, Reddit isn't just taking a leap towards becoming a publicly traded company
The move would make Reddit the first major social media company to go public since Snapchat in 2017
Reddit’s filing comes amid a slump in the wider IPO market
Reddit has also announced an expanded partnership with Google, aimed at leveraging AI to enhance content display across Google platforms
Reddit — which is not yet profitable — says it seeks to grow its business through advertising, more e-commerce offerings
Reddit was sold to media company Condé Nast in 2006 by its co-founders Alexis Ohanian, who left the company in 2020
