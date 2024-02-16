Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Cricket Legends with 500 Test Wickets
Ashwin becomes the second-fastest bowler to reach 500 wickets, trailing only behind Muttiah Muralitharan.
Among Indian bowlers, only Anil Kumble surpasses Ashwin's achievement, solidifying his pivotal role in India's cricketing legacy.
Born on September 17, 1986, in Chennai, India, Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 and has since become a cornerstone of India's Test cricket team.
He holds numerous records in Test cricket, including being the fastest Indian bowler to reach 300 and 400 Test wickets.
Ashwin's batting prowess has also been instrumental for India, often contributing crucial runs down the order.
Ashwin's bowling repertoire includes a variety of deliveries, including off-breaks, carrom balls, and variations in pace and flight.
Outside cricket, Ashwin is known for his intellect and wit, often engaging with fans and fellow cricketers on social media and in interviews.
