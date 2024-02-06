Indian ICT distribution giant, Rashi Peripherals Limited, with over three decades of industry expertise, is poised to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on February 7, 2023. Known as one of the fastest-growing national distributors for international tech firms, the company provides comprehensive services such as pre-sale activities, solutions design, technical support, and warranty management.
Rashi Peripherals Limited, with over three decades of industry expertise, is poised to open its IPO.
company provides comprehensive services such as pre-sale activities, solutions design, technical support, and warranty management.
Rashi Peripherals boasts a robust distribution network across India.
The company's vast reach signifies its significant role in the country's ICT distribution sector.
The price band for the IPO is set at INR 295 to INR 311 per equity share