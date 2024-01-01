Ranbir Kapoor Triumphs at Filmfare Awards with ‘Animal’
The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards witnessed Ranbir Kapoor seizing the Best Actor (Popular) award
For his riveting performance in the movie ‘Animal’, his latest and most controversial film till date.
Kapoor’s victory came in the face of stiff competition from stalwarts like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Vicky Kaushal.
His cinematic journey began with the film ‘Saawariya’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The film, which was nominated in 19 categories, was a box office titan, raking in over Rs 800 crore.
