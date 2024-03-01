Actress Rakul Preet Singh broke bridal fashion norms by pairing custom-made sneakers with her traditional lehenga for her haldi ceremony with Jackky Bhagnani
The tropical blue and lilac lehenga choli featured sequins, gold, and crystals, while pastel lilac sneakers from Papa Dont Preach added a sporty yet elegant touch
Rakul's unconventional choice emphasizes the evolving landscape of bridal fashion, introducing comfort without sacrificing style
The outfit reflects Rakul's vibrant personality, seen in the celestial forest print of her lehenga and the sparkling details of her sneakers
Incorporating sneakers into bridal wear symbolizes a shift toward individualized and sustainable fashion choices, as they can be worn on multiple occasions
Rakul's decision encourages brides-to-be to consider more practical and eco-friendly options for their wedding attire
The actress's look serves as inspiration for future brides, demonstrating how traditional and modern elements can be seamlessly blended for a uniquely personal and contemporary style
Rakul Preet Singh's wedding sets a new precedent in bridal fashion, emphasizing the importance of comfort, individuality, and sustainability in creating innovative and personalized bridal looks
