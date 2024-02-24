Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Tie the Knot in Spectacular Goa Beach Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beach wedding in Goa captivated fans with its blend of glamour and intimacy

Their heartfelt interaction with the media showcased their genuine appreciation for the public's support and love

The couple's Bollywood-themed sangeet night and Jackky's special love song gift added romance to the festivities

Rakul and Jackky's wedding was a fairytale moment celebrated by fans and fellow celebrities alike

Despite their public personas, the couple embraced their wedding as a personal celebration of love and gratitude

From their somber outfits to their wellness-focused menu, every detail reflected their commitment to a joyous and meaningful union

Rakul and Jackky's love story continues to inspire as they navigate their journey together in the public eye