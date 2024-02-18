Rajkumar Santoshi, Filmmaker, Secures Bail in Cheque Bounce Lawsuit
Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi finds himself at the center of a legal maelstrom.
The Jamnagar court in Gujarat has handed down a verdict that sentences Santoshi to two years of imprisonment
Santoshi has been granted bail and a 30-day reprieve to appeal against the magistrate court's judgment in a higher court.
Rajkumar Santoshi, a filmmaker with a storied career, finds his professional journey at a critical juncture.
Santoshi is concurrently working on his next directorial venture, 'Lahore 1947', under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.
Santoshi's current predicament throws a spotlight not just on his financial dealings but also on the precarious nature of film financing
The legal saga involving Rajkumar Santoshi and the bounced cheque case presents a multifaceted story of ambition
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next