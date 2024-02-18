Rajkumar Santoshi, Filmmaker, Secures Bail in Cheque Bounce Lawsuit

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi finds himself at the center of a legal maelstrom.

The Jamnagar court in Gujarat has handed down a verdict that sentences Santoshi to two years of imprisonment

Santoshi has been granted bail and a 30-day reprieve to appeal against the magistrate court's judgment in a higher court.

Rajkumar Santoshi, a filmmaker with a storied career, finds his professional journey at a critical juncture.

Santoshi is concurrently working on his next directorial venture, 'Lahore 1947', under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Santoshi's current predicament throws a spotlight not just on his financial dealings but also on the precarious nature of film financing

The legal saga involving Rajkumar Santoshi and the bounced cheque case presents a multifaceted story of ambition