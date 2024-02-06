Rahul Gandhi Honors Bhagwan Birsa Munda Amid Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently paid his respects to the iconic tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
Gandhi garlanded the statue of Munda and met his descendants.
Rahul Gandhi, seizing the moment, criticized the BJP, labelling them as 'anti-tribal'.
His words echoed the sentiment of triumph.
He state that the victory in the floor test is a testament to the strength of unity among the poor and tribals.
