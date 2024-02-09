Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles at Chanel, Gears Up for Lois Lane

The occasion was the grand unveiling of Chanel's watches and fine jewelry flagship boutique on the iconic Fifth Avenue

The glamorous affair took place on a Wednesday, with Brosnahan making a striking fashion statement that turned heads and set tongues wagging

Brosnahan's ensemble was a harmonious blend of elegance and edginess. She donned a pair of tiny Chanel shorts that showcased her toned legs, which she paired with a plaid tweed jacket

The look was accentuated by white gold Chanel jewelry, black velvet Chanel pumps adorned with sequin details, and a standout pink Chanel purse

Brosnahan is not only making headlines for her sartorial choices but also for joining the cast of the much-anticipated 'Superman: Legacy' film, slated for release in 2025