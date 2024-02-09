Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles at Chanel, Gears Up for Lois Lane
The occasion was the grand unveiling of Chanel's watches and fine jewelry flagship boutique on the iconic Fifth Avenue
The glamorous affair took place on a Wednesday, with Brosnahan making a striking fashion statement that turned heads and set tongues wagging
Brosnahan's ensemble was a harmonious blend of elegance and edginess. She donned a pair of tiny Chanel shorts that showcased her toned legs, which she paired with a plaid tweed jacket
The look was accentuated by white gold Chanel jewelry, black velvet Chanel pumps adorned with sequin details, and a standout pink Chanel purse
Brosnahan is not only making headlines for her sartorial choices but also for joining the cast of the much-anticipated 'Superman: Legacy' film, slated for release in 2025
