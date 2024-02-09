Queen Camilla Shows Resilience at Wiltshire Charity Concert Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
In a poignant display of resilience and commitment, Queen Camilla braved harsh weather conditions to attend a charity music event.
The event aimed to celebrate the tireless work of local charities.
including the Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire.
as well as the regimental charities of the Grenadier Guards and the Rifles.
The Queen's attendance at the event was a testament to her steadfast dedication to her official engagements.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next