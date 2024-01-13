Pakistan Elections: PTI instructs election candidates to submit ‘Nazriati’ tickets to ECP
PTI turned to ‘batsman’ by executing its “plan B”
The party issued the directives while SC heard ECP’s petition challenging PHC decision to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol, the “bat”.
Sources had said that an accord had been reached between the two parties after negotiations.
A day earlier, the former ruling party announced fielding candidates on all 266 National Assembly seats
The general elections are scheduled for February 8 in Pakistan.
Read More