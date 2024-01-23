Prime Minister Modi Stresses Judicial Reform in Diamond Jubilee Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood before the nation during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court.
He underscored the importance of a robust judicial system as being a fundamental pillar for a developed India.
Modi highlighted the government’s recent initiative that bid farewell
Prime Minister appealed to the Supreme Court for assistance in capacity building for all stakeholders.
Prime Minister Modi also spoke of India’s growing stature on the global stage and the imperative to seize every opportunity.
