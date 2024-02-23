President Joe Biden meets Yulia Navalnaya and Daria Navalnaya, the wife and daughter of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Amidst the solemn atmosphere, Biden lauds Navalny's anti-corruption fight for democratic Russia
In response to Navalny's untimely death, Biden announced a comprehensive sanctions package
Navalny's death, following a three-decade sentence in a Russian penal colony, came as a shock to the international community
Biden's meeting with Navalny's family was a gesture of solidarity
The new US sanctions are designed to dismantle the financial underpinnings of Putin's war apparatus
Navalny was a high-profile critic of Putin and the Kremlin and was serving a 19-year prison sentence
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Navalny, has held Putin responsible for her husband’s death
