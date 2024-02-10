Powering the Future of Space Exploration: ESTEC's Silent Revolution
Beneath ESTEC's lush landscape, an intricate network of underground cables is being installed to power the future of space exploration.
This silent revolution ensures a reliable and resilient power supply, enabling cutting-edge research and development.
Buried beneath the lush green landscape of ESA's European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands, a silent revolution is underway.
Over four kilometers of heavy-duty 10 kilovolt underground cables, each containing three wires and a screen, are being meticulously installed in a ring configuration.
This intricate network connects to over twenty-eight power stations, multiple transformers, and gear switches, ensuring all areas of ESTEC are adequately served with a reliable and resilient power supply.