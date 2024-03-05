Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Vote on Super Tuesday via Instagram.
She highlights multiple presidential contests in the U.S. and Tennessee.
Swift urges fans to vote for representatives who align with them.
Fans are prompted to check polling places and times via a link to Vote.org.
Conspiracy theories about Swift recently circulated on conservative social media.
Rumors suggest the NFL rigged games for the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift's boyfriend's team.
Some theorize Swift and Kelce aimed to endorse Biden post-Super Bowl win.
Trump denies Swift's potential endorsement, despite her past support for Democrats.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next