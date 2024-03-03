Poland's conservative landscape undergoes significant change as the ruling PiS party introduces liberal policies.
New initiatives, like pro-abortion laws and hate-speech bills, challenge Poland's traditionally conservative values.
The shift sparks debate and concern in a country deeply rooted in Catholicism and conservatism.
Farmer protests in Warsaw highlight economic grievances and opposition to the European Green Deal.
Protesters criticize competition from Ukrainian agricultural imports, alleging harm to Polish farmers.
PiS faces isolation and challenges amid rapid societal transformation and political turbulence.
Policy changes reshape Polish society, leading to polarized opinions and increased public discourse.
Poland's journey through this period of change offers insights into navigating tradition and progress.
