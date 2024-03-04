Pastor Sean Moon's Sanctuary Church Merges Faith with Firearms at Freedom Festival
Pastor Sean Moon, leader of The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary Church, also known as the Rod of Iron Ministries, recently hosted the annual Freedom Festival
This gathering, which took place at the Kahr Arms headquarters in Greeley, Pennsylvania, highlighted the controversial blend of religion and gun rights advocacy espoused by Moon and his followers
Among the attendees were high-profile figures from the far-right, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch
The calibre of the attendees underscores the church's connections to broader right-wing movements
The Rod of Iron Ministries, under Sean Moon's leadership, advocates for a unique interpretation of Christianity that heavily emphasizes the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms
Moon, donning a crown made of bullets and often seen with a gilded AR-15, cites biblical passages to justify his stance on gun ownership
This approach has attracted criticism, especially following a blessing ceremony where couples were invited to bring their AR-15 rifles
