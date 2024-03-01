Global Mourning as Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny Laid to Rest in Moscow
Navalny's Death Sparks a Wave of International Grief and Condemnation
Navalny's Team Overcomes Significant Challenges to Arrange a Dignified Farewell
Kremlin Warns Against Unsanctioned Gatherings at Navalny's Funeral, Citing Legal Violations
Mourners Gather in Moscow Despite Threat of Arrest
Navalny's Funeral Takes Place in Maryino Despite Authorities' Attempts to Suppress Public Mourning
Navalny's Death Elicited Strong Responses Globally with Many Pointing Fingers at the Russian Govt and President Putin for his Untimely Death
Global Outpouring of Mourning at Funeral Reflects a Testament to Navalny's Impact Beyond Russia's Borders
