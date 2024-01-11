The year 2024 stands as a monumental checkpoint in the vortex of global politics.
Shadows of distortion and skepticism are widening in the midst of expected democratic implementation.
It also raises questions about the integrity of the process.
Rory Sutherland, an outspoken critic of political research methods, questions the reliability of focus groups.
In contrast, musician Ren finds value in the direct feedback from street performances and draws an analogy with focus groups.
Saatchi & Saatchi's Richard Huntington takes a look at the brand and political research bubble.
