Poland's coalition government faces division over unmet promises on health insurance contributions

Szymon Hołownia and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasize the issue's importance at a political convention

The absence of legislative action on flat-rate contributions sparks frustration and questions coalition unity

The stalemate over health insurance reforms carries broader political consequences beyond entrepreneurs' concerns

Internal rifts within the coalition highlight potential instability within governing parties

The coalition's response to the impasse will test its cohesion and public trust

Entrepreneurs anxiously await relief from financial burdens as the government grapples with the issue

The discord over health insurance reform underscores the government's ability to fulfill promises and maintain stability