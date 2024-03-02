Poland's coalition government faces division over unmet promises on health insurance contributions
Szymon Hołownia and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasize the issue's importance at a political convention
The absence of legislative action on flat-rate contributions sparks frustration and questions coalition unity
The stalemate over health insurance reforms carries broader political consequences beyond entrepreneurs' concerns
Internal rifts within the coalition highlight potential instability within governing parties
The coalition's response to the impasse will test its cohesion and public trust
Entrepreneurs anxiously await relief from financial burdens as the government grapples with the issue
The discord over health insurance reform underscores the government's ability to fulfill promises and maintain stability
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next