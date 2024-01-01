Poland's new wind turbine proposal faces controversy amid plans to liberalize energy regulations.
The bill, introduced by Civic Coalition and Polska2050, aims to ease wind farm regulations.
Proposed changes include allowing wind farms in parks and reducing the minimum distance from homes.
The bill sparks debate, prompting parliamentary majority representatives to consider amendments.
Polska2050 emphasizes environmental standards, proposing a 500-meter distance and noise regulation.
As Poland grapples with the proposal, it highlights the complex balance between progress and preservation.
