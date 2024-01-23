Newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Civic Coalition propose significant changes to Poland's abortion laws.
The bill aims to legalize abortion on demand up to the 12th week of pregnancy.
It would replace the previous near-total ban enforced by the Law and Justice party.
Proposed conditions for abortion include threats to the woman's life, pregnancy from a crime, or foetal defects.
Opposition arises within Tusk's coalition, particularly from the centre-right Third Way group.
The proposed legislation could ease the strict abortion laws enforced since January 2021.
