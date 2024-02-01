Poland strengthens LNG import capabilities with Mitsui OSK Lines partnership in Gdańsk Bay.
Gaz-System selects Mitsui OSK Lines for floating terminal management in strategic energy move.
The new terminal aims to fortify Poland's energy security and reduce dependence on pipelines.
Projected to process 6.1 billion cubic meters annually, it covers over 30% of national gas needs.
Expected to be operational by 2028, the project diversifies Poland's energy sources significantly.
Poland's LNG terminal project represents a key step towards enhancing its energy infrastructure.
