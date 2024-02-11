Poland at Democratic Crossroads: Tusk's Media Move Sparks Controversy Echoe
Tusk's government is under fire for alleged media takeovers and the arrest of opposition figures.
Critics from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group decry Tusk's actions as violations of democratic principles.
Despite criticism, Tusk remains firm in supporting Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.
Tusk's past decisions and recent controversies prompt intense scrutiny of his leadership legacy.
Accusations of endangering Poland's freedom evoke comparisons to stalwart leaders like Ronald Reagan.
