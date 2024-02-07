PM Modi Predicts BJP's Win in Lok Sabha Elections, Outlines Vision for Developed India
PM Modi Outlines Vision for Developed India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi radiated certainty about the BJP-led NDA forming a third consecutive government
Modi projected that the BJP woPM Modi foresees over 370 seats for the party alone and over 400 for the NDA coalition
Modi blamed it for the previous mismanagement of public sector undertakings (PSUs)
Modi also outlined his future priorities, which include transforming public transport with Bullet Trains and Vande Bharat trains
