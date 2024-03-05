Platino Awards 2024 Celebrating Ibero-America's Best in Film and TV
This prestigious event, eagerly anticipated each year, has recently unveiled its star-studded nominee list, featuring notable figures such as Eugenio Derbez and Maite Perroni
With a plethora of categories highlighting the best in cinematic and television achievements, the upcoming ceremony promises to be a night to remember
Among the nominees contending for the esteemed title of Best Male Performance is Eugenio Derbez for his compelling role in Radical, alongside Enzo Vogrincic in La sociedad de la nieve”
The competition extends to the female talent pool with Maite Perroni, Sylvia Pasquel, and others vying for accolades in their respective categories
Films such as El Conde and Los delincuentes have also earned their place on the shortlist, showcasing the diverse storytelling and creative prowess inherent in Ibero-American cinema
The ceremony will honor excellence across 24 categories, including Best Iberoamerican Fiction Film, Best Comedy, and Best Direction, among others
The Platino Awards not only honors individual achievements but also underscores the collective creativity and cultural richness that these works bring to the global stage
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next