Pia Wurtzbach Speaks Out Against Online Hate, Advocates Unity During Women's Month
Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach, recently took a stand against the negativity pervading online spaces
particularly the unwarranted criticism she faced following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week
In a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram, Wurtzbach called for an end to the toxic trend of pitting women against each other
emphasizing the importance of unity and respect, especially during Women's Month.
In response to the derogatory comments and unfounded accusations labeling her a "copycat"
and questioning her invitations to high-profile fashion events
Wurtzbach urged her followers and critics alike to foster a more supportive and respectful online community.
