Pedro Pascal has shared an unconventional method for memorizing scripts, involving meticulous organization of first letters into columns or 'towers'
Amid the laughter and camaraderie of a roundtable discussion with fellow SAG Award nominees, Pascal unveiled what he describes as a "psychotic" technique for line memorization
This revelation not only peeled back the curtain on the actor's process but also spotlighted the lengths to which he goes to embody his characters flawlessly
Pedro Pascal's journey through some of television and film's most iconic landscapes has been nothing short of spectacular
From the sandy arenas of "Game of Thrones" to the dystopian future of "The Last of Us," his adaptability and depth as an actor have endeared him to audiences worldwide
His upcoming projects include a pivotal role as family patriarch Reed Richards in Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four" and a return to the ravaged world of "The Last of Us" for its second season
Pascal's collaboration with esteemed actors such as Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's anticipated "Gladiator 2" highlights the industry's recognition of his work
The actor's success speaks volumes about the efficacy of his approach. His detailed process of line memorization underscores a broader theme in the world of acting
