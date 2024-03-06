Palestinian Foreign Ministry calls on Israel to open Gaza crossings to speed up aid entry
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Urges Israel to Open Gaza Crossings for Aid
Severe Famine Grips Gaza as Palestinian Authorities Call for Humanitarian Access
Gaza Crisis Deepens Palestinian Ministry Demands Aid Access from Israel
Israel Pressured to Open Crossings as Famine Hits 700,000 Palestinians in Gaza
International Concern Mounts as Gaza Faces Deadly Famine, Calls for Aid Access
Urgent Plea Palestinian Ministry Appeals to Israel for Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Genocide Accusations Mount as Gaza Famine Worsens, Calls for Aid Escalate
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next