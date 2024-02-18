Pakistan's Political Crisis: PTI Stages Countrywide Protests Over Election Rigging Allegations
The streets of Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and other key cities witnessed a surge of PTI supporters rallying against the alleged election rigging
The protesters chanted slogans, demanding the restoration of their “stolen mandate”
The situation took a more severe turn with the arrest of PTI-backed candidates, including notable figures like Salman Akram Raja
In Karachi, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Sindh office
In Peshawar and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI workers staged rallies
In Islamabad, a protest rally was led by PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat
The rally kicked off from F-9 Park and culminated outside the National Press Club before coming to an end.
