Over 4,000 Child Abuse Cases Shake Pakistan in 2023, Urgent Calls for Action Rise

Sahil report reveals at least 4,213 child abuse cases reported from all four provinces of Pakistan

11 children were abused per day on average during the year across Pakistan report

With 53% of the victims being girls and 47% boys, the vulnerability spans across all age groups

The majority of these abuses occurred in Punjab

The report shows that among the total reported cases, 91% were registered with the police

Sahil has compiled ‘Cruel Numbers 2023’ by monitoring 81 national and regional newspapers daily

The collective effort of government bodies, NGOs, and society at large is crucial in turning the tide against child abuse