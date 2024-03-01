Over 4,000 Child Abuse Cases Shake Pakistan in 2023, Urgent Calls for Action Rise
Sahil report reveals at least 4,213 child abuse cases reported from all four provinces of Pakistan
11 children were abused per day on average during the year across Pakistan report
With 53% of the victims being girls and 47% boys, the vulnerability spans across all age groups
The majority of these abuses occurred in Punjab
The report shows that among the total reported cases, 91% were registered with the police
Sahil has compiled ‘Cruel Numbers 2023’ by monitoring 81 national and regional newspapers daily
The collective effort of government bodies, NGOs, and society at large is crucial in turning the tide against child abuse
