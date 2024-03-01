Authentic portrayals of Osage culture mingle with criticisms, highlighting the film's lasting legacy and its potential to spark conversations on historical accountability
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film depicts the exploitation of the Osage Nation, the richest due to oil, revealing the injustice as white guardians manage their wealth
The narrative unfolds a destructive plan by Robert De Niro's character to marry an Osage heiress and seize her oil rights, with the white community conspiring in systematic murders
With a three-and-a-half-hour runtime, the film's scale and stamina immerse viewers in the madness and moral decay, offering a revolutionary cinematic experience
Despite criticism for centring on white characters, Scorsese aims to shed light on a forgotten episode of American history, emphasizing his role as a storyteller using creative capital
The film's impact on reshaping historical narratives is significant, provoking discussions about the responsibility of filmmakers in addressing complex historical issues
Killers of the Flower Moon stands as a cinematic force challenging conventional narratives, making history by unraveling the dark heart of colonialism and leaving an indelible mark on the film industry