Oppenheimer Triumphs at 77th British Academy Film Awards, Wins 7 Prizes
Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor Award
Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director Award for Oppenheimer
Robert Downey Jr Wins Best Supporting Actor Award at BAFTA
Oppenheimer Solidifies Cinematic Excellence with Best Original Screenplay Triumph
Cillian Murphy Played teh Role of Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb
Cillian Murphy Described his Character as 'Colossally Knotty, Complex' Individual
The Triumphant Journey of 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTAs Positions it as a Frontrunner for Future Accolades, Including the Oscars
