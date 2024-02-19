Oppenheimer Triumphs at 77th British Academy Film Awards, Wins 7 Prizes

Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor Award

Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director Award for Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr Wins Best Supporting Actor Award at BAFTA

Oppenheimer Solidifies Cinematic Excellence with Best Original Screenplay Triumph

Cillian Murphy Played teh Role of Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Father of the Atomic Bomb

Cillian Murphy Described his Character as 'Colossally Knotty, Complex' Individual

The Triumphant Journey of 'Oppenheimer' at the BAFTAs Positions it as a Frontrunner for Future Accolades, Including the Oscars