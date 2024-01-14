OpenAI removed the military application ban on ChatGPT in recent policy revisions.
The new policy emphasizes universal principles, discouraging harm without specific mentions of weapons or military use.
Microsoft, a major OpenAI supporter, secured a Space Force contract for simulated training.
The Space Force temporarily banned web-based generative AI platforms, citing security concerns.
The current status of the Space Force's AI ban remains uncertain without official comment.
Experts question OpenAI's policy changes, expressing concerns about AI safety, bias, accuracy, and strategic partnerships.
