Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka Begin Their Quests at the Australian Open
On the sunlit courts of Melbourne, the Australian Open swung into action this past Sunday.
Sharing the spotlight with Djokovic was the women’s second seed, Aryna Sabalenka
Fresh off a breakthrough 2023 season, Sabalenka kicked off her title defense under Melbourne’s bright skies.
Ranked number two, just behind Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka’s physical and mental form will be critical in her quest to retain her crown.
The Australian Open isn’t just about individual glory. It’s a testament to the high caliber of tennis being played globally
Read More