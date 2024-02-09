North Korea's Chilling Reminder: Ready to Unleash Full Military Might to Wipe Out Enemies
Kim made the comments during a visit to the defence ministry, urges soldiers to defend country with their lives, uphold ruling party ideology.
Kim repeated his vow to never hold dialogue or negotiations with South Korea, which he said was his country's "enemy No. 1"
Kim declared at a major meeting of the ruling party at the end of 2023 that peaceful reunification is impossible
Kim visits defense ministry with daughter Ju Ae, seen as potential future leader.
North Korea commemorates military foundation on Feb. 8, with last year's midnight parade displaying largest ICBM.
