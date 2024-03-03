Nollywood Icon Mr Ibu Passes Away at 62 After Health Struggles in Lagos

Nigeria's movie industry, Nollywood, mourns as veteran actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has died following a prolonged illness, marking a significant loss in the entertainment industry

The acclaimed actor, known for his comedic roles, passed away in Evercare Hospital, Lagos, after battling severe health issues that led to the amputation of both legs

Mr Ibu's health journey has been fraught with challenges, culminating in a critical condition that necessitated the amputation of his legs

Diagnosed with diseased blood vessels, the actor faced constant blood clotting issues alongside other life-threatening complications

The impact of his contributions to Nollywood and African entertainment at large will be remembered and cherished for generations to come

Tributes have started pouring in from colleagues, admirers, and those touched by his work, all expressing deep sorrow over the loss of such a vibrant and talented soul

The news of Mr Ibu's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans worldwide