Nitish Kumar Resigns as Bihar's Chief Minister
Political landscape in Bihar shifts dramatically, Nitish Kumar, with his resignation as Chief Minister۔
Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, citing dissatisfaction with the conditions within the grand alliance.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh likened Nitish's frequent switches in allegiance to a chameleon's change of colors.
The implications of Nitish Kumar's resignation and the subsequent political realignments are far-reaching.
